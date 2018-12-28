New Year Honours: Northern Ireland’s full list revealed

Here it is – the full list of all Northern Ireland recipients of this year’s New Year’s Honours:

COMMANDERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)

Mr Nicholas David George COBURN

For services to the economy

Dr Bryan KEATING

For services to economic development

Professor David Noel LIVINGSTONE FBA

For services to scholarship in geography, history of science and intellectual history

Dr William James MCBRIDE

For services to Rugby Union

Professor John Christopher MCCRUDDEN

For services to human rights law

Mr Edward Mark MCGUCKIN

For services to the criminal justice system in Northern Ireland

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Mr Malcolm Howard BEATTY

For services to the natural environment

Mr Patrick Joseph DOHERTY

For services to the transformation of the Titanic Quarter site, Belfast

Mrs Carol Ann GRAHAM

For services to justice in Northern Ireland

Mr Henry GREGG

For services to football

Mr Charles John HENNING

For services to agriculture

Mrs Deirdre HOUSTON

For services to integrated education in Randalstown

Mr Brian INGRAM

For services to vulnerable children and adults in custody

Mrs Alma Mary LOUGHREY

For services to children in early years education

Mr Adrian MCALLISTER

For services to policing, criminal justice and child protection

Professor James Charles MCELNAY

For services to higher education and pharmacy

Mrs Marie ROULSTON

For services to healthcare and young people

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)

Mr Peter Newton ACHESON

For services to the voluntary and community sector

Mr Andrew Joseph David ALLEN For services to veterans and their families in Northern Ireland

Mrs Maureen ALLEN

For services to the community in Ballymena

Mr Declan George BILLINGTON

For services to economic development

Mrs Zoe Alexandra BORELAND

For services to midwifery

Mr Alan BOYD

For services to the community in Belfast

Mrs Sarah Roberta BROWNLEE

For services to health and social care and charitable fundraising

Mrs Melanie Elaine CHRISTIE-BOYLE

For services to the economy

Mr William Harold CONNOR

For services to education

Mrs Celine Collette CRAIG

For services to the community in Londonderry

Mr Derek Andrew CRAWFORD

For services to Rugby Union

Mr Henry James CRAWFORD

For services to the Northern Ireland food and hospitality sectors

Miss Patricia Louise DONALD

For services to older people

Mr Thomas Watters Perry DONALDSON J.P.

For services to the Boys’ Brigade, Lay Magistracy and education

Mr William Nigel DOUGHERTY

For services to primary education and the community in Londonderry

Mr Colin HARDING

For services to the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Frances HARDY

For services to the St John Ambulance Service

Mr Hugh Mervyn HERRON

For services to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland

Mrs Rosemary Frances LEECH

For services to policing and the community in Northern Ireland

Ms Jacqueline LOCKE (GORMAN)

For services to social housing

Mr Thomas Ernest LONG

For services to education

Dr Christopher John LYNN

For services to archaeology and heritage in Northern Ireland

Mr Gareth Gerald MCAULEY

For services to football in Northern Ireland

Mrs Imelda Mary MCGUCKEN

For services to nursing and

palliative care in Northern Ireland

Dr Neil Edward MCKITTRICK

For services to humanitarianism and international relations and the community in Northern Ireland

Mr Pairic O’BRIEN

For services to occupational therapy and housing for people with disabilities

Mrs Claire Louise O’HANLON

For services to people affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Mr Wilfred PYPER

For services to musical theatre and drama in Northern Ireland

Ms Mary ROULSTON

For services to education

Ms Sheila Elizabeth SIMONS (BODEN)

For services to social care and protection of women and children

Mr Gerard SKELTON

For services to young people and community cohesion in Northern Ireland

Mrs Heather Carolyn SMART

For services to the advancement of women in the Fire and Rescue Service

Mr Finlay SPRATT

For public service and charity

Mrs Elizabeth Ann WEIR

For services to the arts and education

Mrs Jacqueline WEIR

For services to the community in North Belfast

MEDALLIST OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (BEM)

Mr James ANDERSON

For services to education

Mr Stephen John BAXTER

For services to football in Northern Ireland

Mrs Eithne Marian BEGLEY

For services to the youth justice system and young people in custody

Ms Evelyn Elizabeth BENNETT

For services to charity

Miss Margaret Wilson BROWN

For services to young people in Ballymena

Mr Anthony Richard CLARKE

For services to badminton

Mr Thomas Martin DILLON

For public and charitable services

Mrs Elizabeth Eileen DOHERTY

For services to palliative and terminal care in Castlederg and West Tyrone

Mr Robert Norman ESPIE

For voluntary service to ceremonial duties and remembrance

Dr John Stuart FAULKNER

For services to conservation and grass breeding in Northern Ireland

Mr James FERGUSON

For services to local government and the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Elizabeth FIELDING

For services to Foyle Child Contact Centre, Londonderry

Mr Daniel Joseph GALLAGHER

For services to football and community cohesion in Sion Mills, Northern Ireland

Mrs Elizabeth GLASS

For services to music

Mr James Lowry GRANT

For services to the community in County Antrim

Mr Desmond John GREGG

For services to the community in Craigavon

Mr David Henry HAMMERTON

For services to police and military families and the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Jemima (Ina) HENRY

For services to the Northern Ireland Hospice and Children’s Hospice

Mrs Muriel IRWIN

For services to Diabetes Care and the community in County Tyrone

Mr Hugh KENNEDY

For services to the community and young people in Londonderry

Mr David Edward KNOX

For services to policing and the community in Northern Ireland

Mr Robert Leonard LINGWOOD

For services to the community in County Tyrone

Mr George Henry MCALPIN

For services to the tourism industry

Mrs Jane Alison MCALPIN

For services to the tourism industry

Mrs Anne Marie MCCOMB

For services to forestry and to red squirrel conservation

Mrs Glenda Rodgers MCCORMICK

For services to the community in Bushmills, County Antrim

Mr Joseph Gabriel MCCURRY

For services to the community in Dungannon

Mr William Joseph MCKELVEY

For services to the community in County Tyrone

Mr William Frederick Francis MILLS

For services to the Royal British Legion and the community in Coleraine

Mr Colin Andrew MOFFETT

For services to local government

Miss Sharon PATTERSON

For voluntary services to mental health support

Mr Leonard Francis QUIGG

For services to the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Gretta REID

For voluntary services to First Aid and the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone

Mrs Joanne Elizabeth ROCK

For services to people with breast cancer

Mr Ernest Carson SMYTH

For public service

Mrs Gwen Katherine SMYTH

For services to education

Mrs Sarah Renee STARBUCK

For services to higher education

Mrs Eveline Margaret STRANGE

For services to foster care

Mrs Teresa WHITE

For charitable and voluntary services to the community

Mr Peter WILSON

For services to community cohesion in Northern Ireland through music

Mr Ross Logan Hayes WILSON

For services to charity and under privileged communities in Northern Ireland

QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Mr Billy CROSS

Detective Inspector, PSNI

Mr Brian Thomas KEE Superintendent, PSNI

Ms Kimberly HEGARTY

Detective Constable, PSNI