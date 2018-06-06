New play park officially opened in Poyntzpass

Poyntzpass has a brand new Play Park which was officially opened by the Lord Mayor recently – and the local community turned out in force to celebrate.

Children from the two local primary schools - Poyntzpass Primary School and St Joseph and St James Primary School – along with community representatives, contractors, elected members and council officials all helped the then Lord Mayor, Alderman Gareth Wilson to cut the ribbon and officially launch the park.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has worked in partnership with Poyntzpass Primary School and the Education Authority to bring this much needed dual use outdoor play area to fruition in Poyntzpass.

During weekdays, the play area will be used by the primary schools up to 3.30pm and will then open to the wider community after this time. It will be open all day at weekends and when the school is off.

With an investment of £75,000, the new park caters for all children up to the age of 14. You will find toddler and junior swings, an inclusive basket swing, see-saw, inclusive roundabout, play panels and multi-play climbing units. A range of seating has also been added so parents and guardians can come along and share in the children’s play experiences.

“This has been another fantastic launch and it was brilliant to see so many members of the local community coming down to celebrate the official opening,” commented the Lord Mayor. “I am delighted to see the great variety of equipment that ensures the park is accessible for all children to be able to come down and enjoying playing.”