New Park & Ride facility at Fane Valley welcomed

Local Alderman Junior McCrum has welcomed the new park and ride facility being built adjacent to Fane Valley in Banbridge.

The new facility will compliment the existing park and share which is on the other side of the dual carriageway and the park and ride will allow for the option of using public transport to and from Belfast.

The site is a joint effort between Translink and Roads Service.

Ald. McCrum said: “This is a great addition for those people who commute to and from Belfast and we have no doubt it will be heavily used. It is important that a town like Banbridge has a facility like this on the verge of the A1 given it’s strategic position. This will provide a safe and easily accessible location in future.”