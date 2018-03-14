New exhibition ‘lands’ at Gallery

The F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Studio, Banbridge is delighted to present ‘The Inaccessible Land’, a groundbreaking new exhibition by artist Mark Shields.

Born in Newtownards in 1963, Shields studied at the University of Ulster in the 1980s and soon came to prominence due to his technical proficiency, particularly in figurative painting and portraiture. His work has been selected for the National Portrait Gallery’s BP Portrait Award seven times and in 2002 he won third prize. He has exhibited extensively and has held numerous solo exhibitions internationally, including Brusberg Gallery, Berlin; Everard Read Gallery, Cape Town; Dickon Hall Fine Art, Belfast; and the Grosvenor Gallery, London; which has held nine solo exhibitions of his work including the 2014 exhibition ‘Host’.

Mark Shields: The Inaccessible Land continues until Saturday, May 19.