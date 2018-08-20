New Barrel and Bean is top-notch coffee bar

A new rustic-style coffee bar, Barrel and Bean, has opened in Dromore - creating 10 jobs, breathing new life into a vacant 100-year-old building in Bridge Street and giving the town’s evening and night-time economy a much needed boost.

Recognising a gap in the market for enhancing the town’s hospitality provision not just during the day but also after 5pm, Barrel and Bean is a new venture by entrepreneur Jamie McCutcheon who also owns local business, HealthBod Fitness, which specialises in personal and group training.

Already the fledgling business is showing early signs of being a great success, with customers from the town and further afield flocking to the top-notch venue to sample a delectable selection of sweet and savoury food accompanied by a wide range of premium quality beverages.

Keen to show their support for the new business, Councillor Paul Greenfield accompanied by Councillor Mark Baxter and Alderman Paul Rankin, were among the first well-wishers to visit Barrel and Bean.

Of course they could not leave without enjoying a refreshing cup of coffee and sampling some cake and tray bakes supplied by The Little Bakehouse, Dromore and Tasty Wee Numbers, Ballynahinch.

Economic Development and Regeneration Committee Chair, Councillor Paul Greenfield, commented: “Supporting the growth of a vibrant and thriving evening and night-time economy in all urban centres in the borough is a key council priority – so it’s great to see Dromore benefit from this new investment.

With its newly expanded visitor offering, Dromore has an equally important role to play in strengthening the evening and night-time economy, and like other towns in the borough should be viewed among prospective hospitality providers as an attractive destination for investment.

Barrel and Bean is already delivering big gains for the town – creating employment, rejuvenating a disused building, encouraging locals and visitors to socialise in the town well into evening and acting as a catalyst for further investment. I wish Jamie and his team every success in the future.”

The council has recently approved a new five-year Evening Economy Development strategy, supporting its growth and diversification, in particular within strategic areas of night-time activity.

The strategy incorporates retail, arts, culture and leisure and supports and promotes existing businesses in their evening operations, encourages the extension of day time activities and strives to attract new evening uses and events that add to the evening economy.

An individual action plan has also been produced for all six urban centres, reflecting each centre’s unique and diverse assets, and identifying priorities for promoting their continued growth.

Barrel and Bean is open Tuesday and Wednesday (8.30am to 8pm), Thursday and Friday (8.30am to 10pm), Saturday (9.30am to 10pm) and Sunday (12.30pm to 6pm).