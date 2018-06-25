Natural Gas is right up Bill’s street!

Dromore resident, Bill Collins, recently became the first customer to connect to the Phoenix Natural Gas network in the area.

The £60 million extension project will bring natural gas to 13 towns across County Down.

Construction work completed on the Ballymacormick Road in Dromore last summer to lay the bulk pipe, which transports natural gas into the town, enabling local residents to be among the first to connect to the natural gas network in the area.

Speaking about his experience since installing natural gas, Bill said: “Phoenix Natural Gas was constructing its natural gas network outside my house along the Ballymacormick Road as part of their project to extend natural gas to Dromore.

“I was very keen to take advantage of the opportunity to connect to the network and get rid of the two oil tanks and install natural gas in my home.

“After contacting Phoenix Natural Gas I was delighted to learn that the whole connection and installation process would take around two days to complete. I contacted my local qualified gas installer to complete the installation work and I was delighted with the job – it couldn’t have been done better or more quickly and to such a professional standard.

“Since installing natural gas I have been enjoying the extra space I have both inside and outside my home. The constant hot water and instant heat it fantastic and I’m no longer dreading winter! I will certainly be recommending Phoenix Natural Gas to my family, friends and neighbours.”

Jane Kilpatrick, Energy Advisor at Phoenix Natural Gas said, “Despite having only completed construction work in this relatively small area of Dromore, it’s great to see that customers are already ‘switching on’ to the benefits of natural gas and I congratulate Bill on being the first customer to install natural gas in his home in the Dromore area.

“With work commencing in Dromore town centre at the end of July, Phoenix Natural Gas will connect some 2,700 properties in Dromore over the next few years and I look forward to connecting even more customers in the near future.

“For residents keen to learn more about natural gas availability in Dromore, Phoenix Natural Gas will host a public information event for residents of Dromore to view the planned construction programme and speak to representatives ahead of work commencing. The event will be held in Dromore Town Hall on Thursday, June 27 from 3pm to 7pm.”

For more information visit www.phoenixnaturalgas.com