Nathan wins Carson Prize

New-Bridge Integrated College Art Department is delighted to announce that GCSE student Nathan Hood is the overall winner of the Carson Prize Key Stage 4 2018.

Fellow GCSE student Alexandra Savage came highly commended in the same competition. Both students will be presented with their awards along with £500 for the school at the Carson Awards Showcase in October 2018.

Nathan said: “My project entitled Outstanding Traditions Transformation is a large sculptural piece constructed out of a collage of paper mache, pages of books and card. I arranged several fine art pop up structures that are of first hand observations of one of my local churches and a series of gargoyles. The whole sculpture is arranged on an open book which symbolises the knowledge and skills that I have acquired in my time in integrated education. It also represents the way that our faith and tradition has been an influence on our lives for generations and still is.

“My model was constructed using various different art techniques that we learnt from the AlumNI past pupil visits and workshops. My use of shading makes it appear to be an ancient 3 dimensional piece of work. The church and the gargoyles represent how religions and superstitions have played a major role in the faiths of previous and current generations.

“The book represents integration allowing us to learn about and share our mutual respect for our fellow man. I am lucky to be in a school where this is encouraged, celebrated and rejoiced. I believe that being educated in an integrated school in this way gives everybody the opportunity to be ‘outstanding in their own way’.”

The school is very proud of all the art students who entered the competition.