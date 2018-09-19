My Injured Brain set to raise more awareness

The Brain Injury Foundation is holding a series of local information evenings following the overwhelming reaction to a recent televison documentary.

Earlier this year BBCTV NI screened a True North Documentary entitled My Injured Brain which told the powerful stories of local families deeply affected by

acquired brain injury.

Produced by Guy King, the film sensitively interviewed two men who had survived a brain injury and their parents. Tony Dolaghan (48) fell 40 feet over a cliff 26 years ago and Christopher Cunningham (24) was badly injured in a road traffic accident three years ago.

The programme had widespread feedback with many saying they had begun to understand and appreciate the impacts of brain injury for the first time.

The Brain Injury Foundation, which features strongly in the film, is now holding a series of viewings of the film to raise awareness of acquired brain injury and to explore the need for additional supports for those affected by brain injury primarily across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area but also from the South Tyrone area.

Following the screening of the film some of those who featured in it will take part in a discussion session where they will share further examples of the impact of brain injury on their lives and how they have found support to help them cope.

Frank Dolaghan, Chair of the Brain Injury Foundation, said “We have been overwhelmed by the reaction to the film. So many people have come to us saying they were unaware of the support on offer that we decided to hold these three roadshows firstly to allow people another opportunity to view the film and secondly to

allow us to listen to how we might increase our support services beyond our current base in Newry. Attendance at the events is free and anyone interested in attending can just turn up on the night or can contact us on 30839943 to let us know they plan to attend.”

The events will be held at 7.30pm each evening on Tuesday, Septmeber 25 in the Town Hall, Dromore; Wednesday, September 26 in Jethro Centre, Lurgan and Thursday, Septmber 27 in Ryandale Inn, Moy.