Mourners gather as popular biker Trevor is laid to rest

A popular Portadown man laid to rest on Thursday was the “heart and soul of many people’s everyday lives,” a minister has said.

Trevor Black died in a traffic collison on the coast road near Larne on Sunday, when his motorcycle collided with a black Jeep at around 11am.

Bikers escort the late Trevor Black from Ian Milne Funeral Parlour on his final journey home

Trevor, also known as Blackie and Tommy, was a popular, hard-working man who had a passion for motorcycling since his youth.

A funeral service was held on Thursday at 2pm in St Mark’s Parish Church, Portadown, with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

The funeral was conducted by the Reverend William Orr.

Speaking at the service he said: “All too often we wait until someone dies, before we really say what we thought of them. I have no doubt that Trevor never really knew just how well liked and thought of he was.”

Rev Orr said that Mr Black was “the heart and soul of many a great week’s craic, whether it was the North West Week or on a Sunday morning, or while doing a job. Trevor was the heart and soul of many people’s everyday lives.”

He added: “First and foremost he was the heart and soul of his home and his beloved family.”

Mourners heard that Trevor and Lynn Black had been together for 38 years - 24 of them spent as husband and wife, Rev Orr passed on his sympathies to Lynn and the couple’s daughter, Kerry.

He added: “Sorrow has a large family. There are very few people in church today who don’t belong to that particular family, and on Sunday morning in the most unexpected and horrific way, Lynn and her family joined that family called sorrow.”

The congregation heard how Trevor had found joy in purchasing his daughter her first car at the end of September last year.

“He had to wait, hiding it in Brian Hart’s garage until December before he could surprise her with it,” Rev Orr added.

“The planning brought him as much joy as the actual giving of the car itself.”

The clergyman went on to say that Kerry would forever cherish the memories she has of her father when she was young.

Trevor’s passion for motorcycles was highlighted by the clergyman, describing how he had gained many friends from it and enjoyed regular Sunday morning journeys, whilst his friends at the North West would miss him.

“From Trevor’s lifelong best friends, to recently acquired new friends, his infectious hearty laugh kept the craic going.”

Mourners who gathered heard how Trevor had a “strong work ethic” and he was the man who “would sort it out” should any problem arise around the house.

They were treated to stories and anecdotes about family life, including being called to fix some burst pipes in the middle of Christmas dinner.

Rev Orr told of how Trevor would be missed dearly inclduing by his Uncle Tommy, who said “he was like a son” to him.

Reverend Orr offered thanks on behalf of the family to a number of people including Bill Orr who held Mr Black as he passed away following the crash.

Thanks were offered on behalf of the family to the emergency services, “who responded so quickly and professionally on the day” and “how they broke the news to Lynn and Kerry on Sunday afternoon.”

Appealing for information about the crash that cost Mr Black his life, PSNI Inspector Colin Ash said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the Coast Road on Sunday at around 11am and witnessed the collision to contact us. I am also appealing to drivers who were travelling on the Coast Road and have dash cams fitted to their vehicles to check their footage. Anyone with any information that could assist our investigation is asked to call police in Larne or the Collision Investigation Unit on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 674 of 24/06/18.”