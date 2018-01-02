Mourners asked to wear Jayne’s favourite colours

The funeral of Jayne Anne Reat, who was stabbed to death in Lisburn on Christmas Day, will take place in her home town of Banbridge on Thursday, January 4.

The 43-year-old nurse died in her daughter’s arms after being fatally wounded during an incident at her home in the Mornington Lane area of the city shortly before 6am.

Ms Reat’s funeral mass will take place on Thursday at 1pm in St Patrick’s Church, Dromore Street, Banbridge, followed by a private cremation.

The family has asked all those attending the funeral to wear “suitable attire with something small in powder blue or baby pink as these were Jayne’s favourite colours”.

A family notice described Ms Reat as the “much-loved mummy of Charlotte” and said she will be “remembered and loved always by the entire family circle.”

A nineteen-year-old man, Nathan Ward, has been charged with Ms Reat’s murder.

During a brief hearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court last week he was also charged with the attempted murder of her partner, Joseph Tweedie, and her 21-year-old daughter, Charlotte Reat.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday, January 8.