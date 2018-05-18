More than 400 parking fines handed out in Banbridge in just three months

More than 400 parking fines were issued to motorists in Banbridge during the first three months of this year, it has been revealed.

According to the Department for Infrastructure’s latest figures, 268 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) - more commonly known as parking tickets - were handed out to drivers in the town for on-street parking offences between January and March.

A total of 11 PCNs were issued in Dromore, 14 in Rathfriland and two in Gilford for on-street offences during the same three-month period.

The department’s statistics reveal that there were 915 PCNs (173 in Banbridge alone) issued for off-street parking offences in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area between January and March - the fifth highest figure across Northern Ireland’s 11 local council areas.