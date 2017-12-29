MLA supports Hope for Youth fundraising event

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart recently attended a fundraising breakfast at Banbridge Baptist Church to support a local man, Phil Buchannon, who is going out to Jamaica to spread the good news of the gospel.

Phil with be working with Hope For Youth Ministries and will travel with Colin Tinsley and his team to work primarily with the children in Jamaica.

Colin travels all over the UK, Ireland and into Europe speaking to young people and holding bible camps.

Speaking after attending the breakfast Carla Lockhart said: “I want to thank those from the church who gave of their time to cater for the fundraiser. It is no mean feat to do so.

“Of course the morning was to encourage Phil and Colin as they go out with others to witness in Jamaica.

“It was great to see so many turn out and raise funds for this trip.”

Hope for Youth Ministries, which is based in Kinallen, aims to present the hope of Jesus Christ to this rising generation.

Find out more about the work of Hope for Youth Ministries online at www.hopeforyouthministries.org,