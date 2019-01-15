MLA speaks out over electoral office closure

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart and Alderman Junior McCrum have spoken out over concerns at the closure of the electoral office in Banbridge.

The Upper Bann MLA has previously expressed her concern at the news that the future of a number of locations were under review. “I am very disappointed that this decision has been taken,” said Mrs Lockart. “I have taken this matter up with the Chief Electoral Officer however, the message I feel has been ignored. Communication around the closure has been non-existent.

“Given the size of the electoral areas that were utilising this office from many constituencies it is also a great inconvenience.

“I understand the desire to centralise services on occasions but time and again it has proven to be less efficient both financially and usage of resources.

“It would have been much better to retain this office in a strategic location like Banbridge and keep staff familiar with their job roles and electoral areas.”