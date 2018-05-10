MLA goes extra mile for charity

Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart has helped to raise £3500 for charity by taking part the Deep River Rock Belfast Marathon.

Mrs Lockhart chose the Children’s Cancer Unit, which has been treating little Ella Keys, her cousin’s two year old daughter, as her charity to benefit from the fundraising effort,

The Upper Bann MLA and a group of friends each ran a leg of the marathon in an effort to raise as much money as possible for the children’s cancer charity.

Ella has been undergoing chemotherapy and had an operation to remove both the tumour and her kidney. Both have to date been successful and Ella has shown such courage at the upheaval in her life at such a young age.

“When I was asked to participate I readily agreed,” said Mrs Lockhart. “For me to get back into any form of running after more years than I care to remember not doing it seemed like an ordeal but it is nothing to what Ella and her family have been through over the past year. I was delighted to take part in this fundraiser. This is me giving a little back to such a worthy cause. I can say that the medical staff and therapists have been amazing throughout this journey.

“I would ask anyone who can spare any amount of money to sponsor us and give to the children’s cancer unit. You can find the just giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/l-kemps.”