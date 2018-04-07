Missing person appeal

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing person, who has not been seen since Monday.

Darius Marauskas (46) from the Lurgan area is believed to have been last seen on Monday, April 2, in the Victoria Street area of Lurgan. He is known to frequent other areas of the town.

His description is 5 feet 6 inches tall, brown hair wearing an ADDIDAS track suit, track shoes and a dark hat.

Darius speaks very little English .

If you see him or have any information that could help locate him please contact the PSNI quoting ref . 618 04/04/18