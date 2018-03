Police in Lurgan have issued a missing person appeal.

They are currently looking for Steven Lavery. He was last seen at his home address in North Lurgan at approximately 2.30am this morning (Sunday, March 4).

Steven is 5ft 7in, medium build, has short fair hair and is thought to be wearing his green puffa coat and black hat as per his picture (attached).

Please contact Police on 101 quoting ref 430 04/03/18 if you have seen Steven or know of his whereabouts.