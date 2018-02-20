Police have issued a missing person appeal for a young woman last seen at Craigavon Hospital last night (Monday, February 19).

A spokesman said: “We are looking to locate Niamh McDowell, age 21. Last seen at approximately 9.20pm at Craigavon Area Hospital. Niamh is approx 5 ft 5, has long brown hair and is thought to be wearing black leggings and a black hoodie.

“If anyone has seen Niamh or has any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Police via 101 and quote ref 1422.

“We are just keen to know that Niamh is safe and well.”