Minister retires after two decades

The Rev Norman Hutton conducted his last service as full-time Minister of Banbridge Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church on Sunday, August 26.

Mr Hutton was Minister-in Charge in Banbridge for two years and Minister for almost 18 years.

He was also Minister of the Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Churches in Newry and Warrenpoint.

Mr Hutton will remain as Minister-in-Charge in Banbridge for six months, so the congregation will welcome him into the pulpit once a month during this period.

During almost two decades as Minister in Banbridge, Mr Hutton has been Moderator of the General Synod, Clerk of the General Synod, Moderator of the Presbytery of Bangor and Moderator of the Presbytery of Bangor.

He has also held many other positions within the Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church of Ireland.

Speaking from the pulpit on the Sunday morning, he said it was an emotional day, adding that it had been a ‘great honour’ to have served the church for almost 20 years.

At the end of the service, Clerk of Session Mr Jim Russell presented Mr Hutton with a gift from the Church, and Hon Sec Mrs Carol McAlister presented Mrs Doris Hutton with a bouquet of flowers. Rev Hutton will be greatly missed by the entire congregation and the local community.