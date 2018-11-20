Meat the Farm Shop winners with tasty treats

The quality of the food provided by Greenmount Farm Shop and served up in Darby’s Bridge Restaurant, which is located on the Farm Shop premises, has come in for further recognition with the award of two bronze trophies in the 2018 Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards.

The awards, in this prestigious ‘all Ireland’ competition, were for their Dry Cured Streaky Black Bacon and their award-winning steak burgers.

Darby Bridge’s Chocolate Cake, made to a traditional family recipe by Valerie Irwin, also made it through to the finals of the competition, which gives it a top five placing.

“This was the first time we entered the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards and with more than 2500 products entered we are delighted to have picked up two bronze awards,” said Stephen Irwin. “Getting three products through to the finals was tremendous recognition in itself and to then be presented with two bronze awards is just great!”

Stephen, together with his father, Dean, travelled to Dingle on October 6 to receive the awards.

Since opening in June 2018 Darby’s Bridge Restaurant has come in for considerable praise. Inspired by the culinary delights from a trip ‘down under’ Stephen decided to open the restaurant and coffee shop within his father Dean’s award-winning Farm Shop as an addition to the family business. Stephen has been joined in the venture by experienced chef, Andrew Fleming from Banbridge and newly appointed Restaurant Supervisor, Lynn Armstrong, who has over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality sector.

The Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards follow on from the Irwin family’s success in this year’s Great Taste Awards when the family-run business, which is situated on the Hamiltonsbawn Road out of Richhill, picked up One Star for their Greenmount Farm Shop Grass-fed Himalayan Salt Aged Sirloin Steak, One Star for their Salt Aged Pork Loin and Two Stars for their Himalayan Salt Aged Rib of Beef.

To book a table call 028 3887 1151. Bookings are taken for functions, meetings and Christmas dinners.