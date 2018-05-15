Masons brew up a fantastic £1,000 for chosen charity Brainwaves NI

At a recent coffee morning held by Dromara Masonic Lodge and hosted by the Stewart family in their commercial premises in Ballynahinch, a fantastic £1000 was raised to assist the ‘Brainwaves NI’ charity.

‘Brainwaves NI’ is the charity which provides information and support to all those affected by a brain tumour.

A spokesman said: “A huge thank you to Rhoda along with the fantastic staff at Stewarts and to everyone who supported the event on the day.

“When we service our own charities each year, we are also acutely aware of other very worthwhile causes in the community.

“At Dromara we always strive to be part of the community and not apart from it, so when ‘Brainwaves NI’ was selected by the Provincial Grand Master as his special charity for 2018 we readily and willingly sought to support this as best we could to help him and everyone celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the formation of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Down.”

There will be a special presentation to Brainwaves NI during a Gala Ball in November.