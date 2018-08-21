Man ripped up Bible and assaulted his mother and father

In a drunken episode a 46-year-old man attacked his parents and ripped up his mother’s Bible, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Philip Archer, whose address was given as no fixed abode, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

Through his solicitor he pleaded guilty to two common assaults on his mother, two assaults on his father, criminal damage to reading glasses and a Bible and disorderly behaviour at Glenfield Road in Lurgan on June 19 this year.

The court heard that around 9.30pm police were called to an ongoing domestic incident in Lurgan.

Both injured parties claimed they had been pushed to the floor with force by their son who was intoxicated to prevent them from leaving.

Things calmed down when the son went to bed but he started drinking again the next day.

He ripped up his mother’s good Bible and smashed her reading glasses.

When arrested he began shouting and swearing in a residential area.

During interview he admitted he pushed his parents once to the floor and said his dad had over-reacted.

District Judge Greg McCourt said this was a case of a serious domestic incident involving elderly parents and could not see any way it could be dealt with without a pre-sentence report.

He further remanded Archer in custody until September 14 for a report to be prepared by the probation service.