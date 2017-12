A 52-year-old man was fined £120 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Paul McGivern, whose address was given as Hunters Hill Park, Gilford, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on June 2 this year he was travelling at 70mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 dual carriageway.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client should have been more acquainted with this stretch of road.