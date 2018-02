Police have arrested a 20-year-old man following the search of a property in the Ballyroney area of Banbridge earlier today (Monday, 12 February).

Sergeant McNeill said, “Shortly after 10:30am a search of a house was commenced and Class A, B & C drugs along with cash and other items recovered. A man arrested at the scene is currently in custody.”

Anyone who has information about criminal activity in the area is asked to contact 101. Or, alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.