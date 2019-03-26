Mackenzie wins Music Skills NI Award at the MAC

Mackenzie Hunter from Banbridge, a second year HND Music student at Southern Regional College (SRC), recently took part at the Music Skills NI Competition at the MAC, Belfast.

She won the Sound Design Category and will have her final film shown in the Moviehouse Cinema, Belfast.

Overall, SRC were victorious in bringing home three first place awards and a runner up out of the six categories in the competition which was open to all College students from Northern Ireland.

Second year HND Music students from the Armagh Campus won the Original Band Category resulting in them having the opportunity to undertake a full day recording session with Half Bap Studios.

In the Singer/Songwriter Category another first place was awarded to Brenna Goff who now has a slot in the prestigious Stendhal Music Festival. There was also a runner up award in the Electronic Performance Category.