M2 crash: Roads severely congested after multi-vehicle collision

Two of Northern Ireland's busiest motorways remain closed following a serious road traffic collision.

Police said several vehicles were involved in the incident on the M2 near Belfast.

The roads network around the city remain congested as a result of the closures.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched several vehicles to the scene and the NI Air Ambulance was also tasked. Other emergency services, including the fire service and police, were also in attendance.

The M2 between Duncrue and Belfast is shut in both directions following the incident. And, in an update issued at 16:40, police said the M3 is also closed in both directions.

It is also understood the M5 citybound has been closed to traffic.

The scene of Sunday's crash on the M2

The PSNI said traffic is being diverted off the motorway at Duncrue and closures are in place country-bound at York Street and city-bound at Fortwilliam roundabout. The M3 is closed between Sydenham bypass and York Street.

Police advised to motorists is to follow diversions but avoid area if possible.

Around 6:45pm on Sunday evening police tweeted: "All roads in and out of Belfast are severely congested, especially for those drivers using the M2, following a serious collision earlier. Road closures remain in place and we would advise motorists to refrain from all non-essential travel in the Belfast area."

At 8:05pm, TrafficWatch NI reported: "Traffic eased on M3 and A12 West Link but still long delays on M2 City bound, Shore Road and Antrim Road citybound."

The multi-vehicle collision and resultant road closures led to severe congestion on roads around the city

There are no further details at this time.

Police closed M2