M2 crash: Man dead and several injured after multi-vehicle collision

A man has died following a serious multi-vehicle road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Police also said several people were injured in the crash on the M2 near Belfast.

They have asked witnesses to contact the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

The roads network around the city were heavily congested as a result of the closures, but the M2, M3 and M5 have now reopened to traffic.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service had dispatched several vehicles to the scene and the NI Air Ambulance was tasked. Other emergency services, including the fire service and police, were also in attendance.

The M2 between Duncrue and Belfast was shut in both directions following the incident. The nearby M3 was also closed in both directions and the M5 was also closed to traffic citybound.

The scene of Sunday's crash on the M2

Traffic had been diverted off the motorway at Duncrue and closures were in place country-bound at York Street and city-bound at Fortwilliam roundabout. The M3 was closed between Sydenham bypass and York Street.

Earlier on Sunday evening police advised motorists to refrain from all non-essential travel in the Belfast area.

But around 9:25pm, TrafficWatch NI provided an update via Twitter: "M2 & M5 reopened - all traffic back to normal.”

The multi-vehicle collision and resultant road closures led to severe congestion on roads around the city

Police closed M2