Lurgan Road, Dromore closed due to two vehicle crash
Police have advised motorists to avoid the Lurgan Road, Dromore after a two vehicle crash this afternoon.
The road is closed and police advice is to take an alternative route.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Lurgan Road, Dromore is closed at the junction with the Black Skull Road following a two vehicle collision this afternoon (Thursday, October 21).
“Please seek alternative routes for your journey.”
