Lung charity delighted at latest smoking stats for Northern Ireland

The data demonstrate a significant drop in smoking rates from 17% to 12% in the last year.

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Northern Ireland, said:

“We are delighted to see such a significant drop in smoking rates in Northern Ireland. Smoking is a leading cause of lung disease and health inequalities in Northern Ireland, including the life-altering condition COPD, so it is vital we do everything we can to reduce the risk both to ourselves and those around us.”

Mr Carter added: “Whilst these figures are encouraging, now is a crucial time for the Northern Ireland Executive to use this positive momentum to bring forward stronger actions in the new Tobacco Control Strategy for 2022 and commit to the ambitious target of creating a smoke-free Northern Ireland by the mid-2030s.”