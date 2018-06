Police have urged drivers to slow down due to poor visibility as a lorry is on fire on the A1

PSNI Craigavon said the lorry is on fire in the A1 north-bound carriageway.

They said the lorry is near a quarry and smoke is covering the carriageway.

“Slow down, not just due to smoke and poor visibility, but because our NIFRS colleagues will be working on it,” said police.

“The carriageway still open at this time.”