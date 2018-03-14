Lord Mayor pays his tribute to carers

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Gareth Wilson has honoured two outstanding contributors to dementia care in the Borough.

Carole Abernethy and Emerald Weir were finalists at the National Dementia Care Awards, a UK wide event organised by the Journal of Dementia Care.

The awards are staged to recognise the very best people in the Dementia Care sector.

Carole who works for Bannview House Care Home in Banbridge went on to win the award for ‘Activities Co-ordinator for People with Dementia’ at a ceremony in South Yorkshire back in November. Emerald who is a relative of a resident at the Home was shortlisted on the evening for ‘Best Resident / Relative Contribution’.

Alderman Wilson said: “Both Carole and Emerald are so deserving of these accolades and having visited Bannview House and having met Carole ‘at work’, it’s so clear why she scooped this amazing award and what an achievement for them both to be recognised at a National level.”

He added: “Both ladies take great care attention in getting to know each resident and spend a lot of time responding to their individual needs, which all helps to make their stay at Bannview a really positive experience.”

He concluded: “I thank Cllr. Margaret Tinsley for proposing that our Council honours the contributions of two of our Borough citizens and it was great to welcome Carole and Emerald’s friends and family to the Palace to officially recognise their success.

“I wish them both well as they continue their amazing work.”