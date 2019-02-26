Lockhart supports Special Olympics coffee morning

DUP Upper Bann Assembly member Carla Lockhart has added her support to the Banbridge Special Olympics Club along side MP David Simpson, Cllr Paul Greenfield and Cllr Junior McCrum. Recently the Club held a coffee morning and fundraiser at the Old Town Hall in Banbridge. The group which has been running since 2004 gives young people with additional needs the opportunity to take part in sport and out door adventure.

Speaking after attending the coffee morning Carla Lockhart said: “I have a real passion for children and young people with additional needs. When the Assembly was sitting I championed these causes in all party groups and with the then Ministers. What the Special Olympics Cub does for these young people is amazing. The happiness and confidence they get from participation in sport and the socialising at the club is great to see. I want to continue with my work in championing these causes and lobbying for additional funding for worthwhile causes like this.”