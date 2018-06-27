Lockhart praises huge community spirit

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has congratulated the organisers of the annual Seapatrick village community fete.

As always there were good crowds and plenty of free activities for the children. She explained: “I love my Saturdays when I get the time to speak to communities in my constituency. I have made many friends in Seapatrick over the past couple of years and have been able to help them with their issues and get to know the area. This fete is a testimony to the community spirit that exists here. So many people from the area turned out and were royally entertained with the superb Banbridge Silver band, a flutist and some folk singing. I want to pay special mention to the St Johns Ambulance volunteers who are ever present. I also want to say a big well done to the local community group who organise this annual event so well I know this wee community will continue to flourish.”

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has welcomed the new seating, planting and pathway in Forthill Green, Banbridge.

The works were carried out by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive after lobbying and support from both council colleagues Junior McCrum and Paul Greenfield and the Cline Road and Hillhead Community Group. The work was requested just over a year ago and has now been completed.

Carla Lockhart added: “I am delighted with how this work has been completed and I know from the feedback already that the community are very appreciative. I want to thank the Community Association and my colleagues for their support and the NIHE for working with me on this and doing such a good job. It is a great example of community partnership and I hope to see more schemes like this across the area.”