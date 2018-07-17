Lockhart meets new police chief

Local MLA Carla Lockhart has met the new District Policing Commander in what she described as a “very productive meeting”.

“I was pleased to meet with the new District Commander Ms Wendy McAllister, Chief Inspectors Barney O’Connor and Jon Burrows at Lurgan PSNI station along with colleagues,” the DUP MLA said.

Items on the agenda included the ongoing dissident threat and violent extremism, the need for increased robust policing with drugs, anti-social behaviour and burglaries.

Ms Lockhart added: “As we enter a new era with a new District Commander we will continue to work with the police and try to ensure that the community is safe and has adequate policing resources going forward.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Mr David Moore the former District Commander who worked tirelessly within the community to ensure people’s safety.

“Mr Moore was a very effective leader and I want to commend him for his efforts within E District.”