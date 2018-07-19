Lockhart hails Donaghcloney success

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has congratulated Lower Iveagh West Orange District on a successful Twelfth July week and parade.

This year Donaghcloney hosted the demonstration and large crowds flocked to the town. This was the first time in 32 years that the Twelfth celebrations were held in Donaghcloney.

Carla Lockhart said: “We have once again been treated to a great cultural display on the Twelfth in Donaghcloney. I want to congratulate the officers of Lower Iveagh West Orange District and their organising committee, Donaghcloney Linen Greer Association. I know many hours of planning and preparation went into this event but to good avail. We had a real effort this year by the committee and residents of the village to ensure this was a week long festival and were treated to features for people of all ages with the Songs of Praise, A Drummers Tribute, a night of remembrance, the community fun night and then the Twelfth July celebrations.

“A great turnout of Orangemen and women, bandsmen, Lambeg drums and spectators with plenty of variety for children of all ages in the demonstration field. This is what our culture is all about. No one should be offended by it. I look forward to it returning again to Donaghcloney and I have no doubt that it will not be so long the next time.”