Local groups invited to fair

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart is holding a funding fair aimed at assisting local community/voluntary/church and sporting groups.

The event will take place in Craigavon Civic Centre on January 18 between 7-830pm and community groups from the Banbridge area are being encouraged to go along to the discover what help is available.

The event is supported by a number of groups who will be able to provide guidance and funding options.

The focus is for community groups who have planned projects or are in need of running/capital costs to come along and find out how they can apply for funding to meet their needs.

Speaking on the matter Carla Lockhart said: “Events like this are vital for our community groups who add so much to our local areas. I want to ensure they can continue to provide a great service and get these planned projects up and running as quickly as possible.

“I have secured funding bodies such as ABC Council Financial Assistance, SOAR, Big Lottery, Children in Need, Family Fund, Heritage Lottery, Halifax and a number of others. I trust it will be an evening full of information and engagement. I want to thank all the funding parties who do readily agreed to come along and I look forward to this being of benefit to the many groups who have shown an interest. I would appreciate if people could register if they plan to attend: carlalockhart@outlook.com or 02838310088.”