Local duo go ‘state-side’ to study business

DROMORE student Jack Rice is jetting off to study business in the USA this month.

Jack, who is currently studying Accounting at Queen’s University Belfast, will spend the next academic year at Dakota Wesleyan University, South Dakota, after being selected to take part in British Council’s prestigious Study USA programme.

The 21 year-old will join 53 other students including Amy Gray from Banbridge on the programme, which enables students to study business and management for a year in American colleges, across 34 States, where they gain valuable international experience and business knowledge, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

About the experience he said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited for something in my life. This is the biggest thing I’ve ever had to look forward to and hopefully something that will genuinely change my life, for the better, forever. I’m particularly excited to become a DWU Tiger and play for the school soccer team - I think that’ll be cool and something so different to teams at home.

“I decided to apply for Study USA because I’d heard that it was an amazing experience and I know without a doubt the programme will have a positive impact on my future - It’ll make me look more attractive to employers showing I took the chance to go and grow as person both independently and communicatively.

“Hopefully it will also broaden my own personal network which in itself is an intangible asset to any business employing me as they gain potential connections in America, should they be necessary.”

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy. Since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2000 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States where they have successfully completed a year studying

Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, added: “I am confident that the students departing for the US this year will be great ambassadors for Northern Ireland and will help to further important long-term links and connections. A recent report published by the British Council has highlighted that the relationship between the US and the UK is driven as much by cultural factors, as political with programmes such as Study USA supporting these links and strengthening them for the future.

“Through Study USA, students will have the opportunity to not only enhance their employability skills but also develop intercultural skills, which will help them to prepare to work in a global economy. We wish them success, and trust that new connections and friendships will be developed in the year ahead.”

Study USA is just one of many international opportunities available through British Council Northern Ireland. Visit http://nireland.britishcouncil.org, email opportunity@britishcouncil.org or follow on Twitter BCouncil_NI or Facebook. Applications for Study USA 2019/20 will open in late Autumn.