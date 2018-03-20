Local councillors brave a leg wax to help trio complete Guatemala mission

Three local councillors have got their legs waxed to support a small group of ladies going on a mission trip to Guatemala in September.

DUP Councillors Paul Greenfield, Mark Baxter and Alderman Paul Rankin endured the procedure along with local Dromore branch DUP member Andrew Dickson.

It was a painful experience all round for but everyone said it was worth it to raise funds for the Adopt-A-Child Mission Trip. Lord Mayor Gareth Wilson came along to support the men with words of encouragement. He also presented a cheque from ABC Council to Roz McKinley and Janene McCracken who are going on the trip.

The group also thanked Holly from Statement Nail and Brow who kindly did the waxing.

All money raised will support Rosalind, Janene and Chloe on a Mission Trip to find out more about the ongoing work of Adopt-A-Child helping needy children and their families in Guatemala. To donate to their trip go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rosalindmckinley