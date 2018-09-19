Living Design show set for Banbridge studio

A new touring exhibition showcasing the pioneering work of designer Lucienne Day, considered one of the most important and influential women textile designers of the 20th Century will be on show in Banbridge from Wednesday, September 26.

Lucienne Day: Living Design tells the story of Lucienne’s design career unfolding in a sequence of photographs drawn from the archives of the Robin and Lucienne Day Foundation.

Photographs show the lead up to her career breakthrough at the Festival of Britain 1951, with her pioneering ‘contemporary’ design Calyx.

They also evidence Lucienne’s prolific output of patterns for furnishing dress fabrics, table linen, carpets, wallpapers and ceramics.

The exhibition includes current production of Lucienne’s designs, demonstrating the continuing vitality of her design legacy.

The exhibition will also include “Too Many Cooks”, one of the most loved designs by Lucienne Day for a series of tea towels produced for the Irish Linen company Thomas Somerset.

This touring exhibition put together by the daughter of Lucienne, Dr Paula Day and design historian Dr Emma Hunt is a celebration of the centenary of her birth last year.

The Gallery AUB will bring The Lucienne Day: Living Design Exhibition to The F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Studio, Newry Road, Banbridge from September 26 to November 17 and is a show not to be missed!

For more information call 028 4062 3322 or visit the website at www.femcwilliam.com.