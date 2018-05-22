Lifetime Achiever Award for Melvyn

A Waringstown community stalwart has been given his just rewards by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

Melvyn Hamilton was presented with a Lifetime Achiever Award at the recent Community Awards..

Mr Hamilton is a long-term member of Waringstown Presbyterian Church where he has been involved in the Boy’s Brigade for 40 years, has served on many committees, and taken on the position of an Elder.

He helps with a luncheon club that caters for elderly residents from within and outside the village, providing a lifeline for the large numbers that attend.

He is also dedicated to regular visits and care for older members of the congregation.

Melvyn is a keen bowler and belongs to multiple bowling clubs, heavily involved in the organisation and management of the committees as well as enjoying competing in the sport.

He is also involved with the bowling fellowship in Waringstown Presbyterian Church.

He believes in furthering awareness and knowledge of the sport and even writes weekly press reports for team matches.

A founding member of the Waringstown Neighbourhood Watch Scheme, Melvyn took on the role of Scheme Manager and was extremely effective in taking it from an idea to a highly successful scheme that continues to develop and provide a safe community today.

It doesn’t end there, as Melvyn also founded the Waringstown Community Development Association where his ability to motivate and inspire a team saw the development of yet another fantastic group that has brought significant benefit to the lives of people in the Waringstown area.

Melvyn leads by example and has dedicated his personal time and energy into both on the ground footwork and the strategic input required to help the community.

Commenting on his award he said: “I was delighted, I knew I’d been nominated but never thought I would win. I really appreciate the award, it is for all the teams I work with throughout the village. It’s their work helps me. It’s all about helping people.

“Some of the people coming to the luncheon club are in their 90s and they come faithfully every week.”

For more on the Community Awards see page 10.