Legion members take part in World War One pilgrimage

Members of Number 7 Group, Northern Ireland of The Royal British Legion, which includes branches in Banbridge, Dromore, Rathfriland and Loughbrickland, joined thousands of Armed Forces veterans and supporters from across the UK and worldwide in a pilgrimage of remembrance to some of WW1’s most poignant sites.

A spectacular two-mile march through Ypres to the Commonwealth War Grave Commission’s Menin Gate Memorial, led by 1,100 Standard Bearers, was the culmination of the three day event which saw the 2,200 participants visit the WW1 trenches, battlefields and cemeteries of France and Belgium.

Andrew McRoberts and Brian Hagan attended the Great Pilgrimage 90 as representatives of Number 7 Group, as a Standard Bearer and wreath layer respectively.

Brian Hagan Chairman of the Number 7 Group said “Being part of such an historic event, representing a number of Branches in County Down including one from County Armagh in commemorating those that lost their lives in the First World War, was an honour and something I will never forget.”