Latest update on bin collections

Bins in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area which were not collected on Friday due to the snowy weather will be lifted today (Monday) and tomorrow.

Most brown bin collections will also take place today. However, in a small number of cases, the contents are frozen and these bins will be collected on Saturday, December 23.

Bryson Recycling collections, in the Armagh area, will take place as normal today.

Boxes and caddies not collected on December 8 will be collected this Friday, December 15. Surplus waste will also be collected providing it is sorted and placed in separate overflow bags, Glass must be placed in the box as normal.