Kids dive in with £1 swim

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are making a splash with the return of the £1 Junior Swim offer at leisure centres across the borough.

Banbridge Leisure Centre will all be providing the popular deal which allows children from the borugh to enjoy a swimming session this summer for just £1.

Mayor, Councillor Julie Flaherty said: “I’m delighted that the council are once again offering this fantastic opportunity for young people.

“This great value for money activity is the perfect way to have fun with family and friends and keep fit and active during the summer holidays.

“The importance of young people being able to swim cannot be underestimated so I fully support the council continuing this excellent incentive.

The £1 Junior Swim will run from July 1 until August 31and is available for anyone under the age of 18.

Children under the age of eight are not permitted to use the swimming pool without being accompanied by an adult. Children aged four and under can swim free at any of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council pools all year round.

Swim times and pool opening hours for all participating centres are available online at www.getactiveabc.com