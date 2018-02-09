Kicked police officer on the shoulder

While he was being arrested a 19-year-old man kicked a police officer on the shoulder, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Lee Knox, whose address was given as Garvaghy Park, Portadown, was fined £250 for common assault on a policeman on August 26 last year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

A barrister representing Knox indicated a plea on his behalf and suggested that a pre-sentence report might be needed.

He said there had been a sweeping up exercise in 2016 as far as his client’s offending was concerned.

A public prosecutor said that the offence involved a kick to the shoulder and no lasting injury was reported.

The barrister said that Knox had been arrested for an alleged criminal damage offence which was not proceeded with when he assaulted the officer.