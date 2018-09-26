Kenlis Street and Poplar Row is now open for business

Banbridge Town Centre is open for business and ready to offer a warm welcome to those visiting the town thanks to the completion of a major public realm scheme at Kenlis Street.

The ambitious initiative, which was funded by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in conjunction with the Department for Communities, was developed to provide a high quality pedestrian connection between the bus station and the main commercial centre of Banbridge at Newry Street, via pedestrian links at Poplar Row and Old Kenlis Street.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Julie Flaherty said: “I am delighted to see the final results of this this exciting public realm project. The work not only beautifully enhances the area but also provides a safe and welcoming arrival point for users of public transport and visitors to the town centre during daytime and night.”

Lynne Mc Donald from the Department for Communities added: “The Department is pleased to be collaborating with the Council to deliver the improvements at Kenlis Street/Poplar Row. Banbridge has already seen significant and visible public realm and revitalisation improvements in recent years and these latest completed works have improved the appearance of a key area within the town centre.”

A number of decorative enhancements have been employed throughout including the utilisation of high quality natural stone materials. A bespoke archway to Poplar Row, reflecting the design of the entrance gateway to Solitude Park, provides an engaging focal point leading to the bus station. New efficient street lighting has been installed on Poplar Row and the entrance to the commercial business service bay has been realigned to remove any potential dark spots.

Old Kenlis Street now includes modern tree planters with comfortable seating installed adjacent to the public art feature creating an attractive seating area for visitors and bus station users. The stainless steel planters reflect the street furniture featured throughout the town and provide an inviting green oasis at this prime entrance point to the town centre.