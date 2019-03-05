Katie scoops Silver and Gold Medals in Irish Schools’ Championships

Katie won Silver and Gold.

Despite the competition being extremely strong the local pupils worked hard to compete and made their school proud of their achievements.

Katie MacFarlane swam in the 100IM and 50m Backstroke. She secured an amazing second place in the 100IM with a time of 1:10:67 and first place securing the Gold Medal in the 50m Backstroke with a time of 32.17, both solid PBs.

While Zachary Black swam 50m Breaststroke and was placed eighth in the finals with a PB of 41.32.

And finally Edie McCusker challenged competitors and swam 50m Front-crawl and 50m Backstroke.

In the 50m Front-crawl Edie placed 17th with a time of 32.35 and in the backstroke race was placed 22nd with a time of 38.35.

In both races Edie secured PBs.