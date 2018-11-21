Katesbridge Church

Katesbridge Presbyterian Church recently dedicated a roll of honour remembering members of the congregation who served their country during the First and Second World Wars.

Research began a few years ago after Mr Victor Clydesdale found a newspaper cutting reporting the death of Mr William J. Massey during the First World War. He was taken prisoner of war and died of pneumonia. It stated in the article that he was a member of the congregation.

Local ladies Elaine McCann and Coleen Kenned approached the minister, Rev. Nigel Kane, about remembering members of the congregation who had served in both world wars.

Further research revealed that George Speir (Speers), aged just 23, emigrated to Canada and fought with the Canadian Expeditionary Forces and was killed at Mount Sorrel. He has no known resting place but is remembered on the Menin Gate, Ypres, Belgium, where Elaine and Coleen recently laid a poppy cross in his remembrance on behalf of the church.

A poppy cross was also laid for all 7 World War I members, on behalf of the congregation, at the Ulster Memorial Tower, France.