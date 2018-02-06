Judge points out defendant’s record was fourteen pages long

A 41-year-old man will be sentenced at the end of the month at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Daniel Irvine, Clarendon Park, Magheralin, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on September 7 last year.

His solicitor said last Wednesday at the local court that he had a substantial record.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said the defendant had previously received suspended sentences and probation and that his record was 14 pages long.

She added that a significant amount of the drug was involved and Irvine had a bad record for drugs.

The judge adjourned the case until February 28 to obtain a pre-sentence report.