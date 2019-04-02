Join your friends for a charity brunch this Friday

Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Dromore Fundraising Group is holding its 11th annual brunch to raise vital funds for the charity.

The group’s brunch will be held this Friday (April 5) at the First Presbyterian Non-Subscribing Church in Dromore and doors open at 10.30am.

The group is calling on all local residents and visitors to pop in for some beautiful homemade delights, including scrumptious soups, scones and tasty treats. All money raised from the event will be used to support local people affected by cancer across Northern Ireland.

The Dromore Fundraising Group supports the work of Friends of the Cancer Centre by raising vital funds from events held in the local community.

Janet Nelson from the group said: “Our annual brunch has become a real highlight of the local social calendar and every year we are overwhelmed by the amount of support we receive for the event. We would like to invite the entire local community along to join us for some delicious homemade food, as well as enjoy a good natter.

“As well as enjoying lots of lovely food, people will also be supporting an extremely worthwhile charity that does so much to support local people, many of them in our own community, who are affected by cancer.”

For over 30 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland. The charity works to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work which includes funding additional nurses, supporting local research and providing practical support, such as financial grants, which can help patients through a difficult time.

Friends of the Cancer Centre relies entirely on the generosity of the local community and all money donated stays in Northern Ireland, directly benefitting patients and their families.

Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Fundraising Manager, Claire Hogarth added: “The members of the Dromore Fundraising Group are fantastic supporters of the charity and I would encourage everyone in the Dromore area to pop in on Friday for a cuppa and a chat to help support local cancer patients and their families. The money raised will make a very big difference to the lives of patients across Northern Ireland.”

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Dromore fundraising group or would like to help out at their annual brunch or street collections, please contact Claire on 028 9069 9393 or check out our website at www.friendsofthecancercentre.com