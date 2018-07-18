John crowned top Beef Farmer in UK

Aberdeen Angus producer John Dobson has scooped the McDonald’s UK and Ireland Outstanding Beef Farmer award.

The announcement was made during the Outstanding Farmer of the Year awards ceremony held at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate on July 11.

John, husband of former Upper Bann MLA and Kidney Care UK Ambassador Jo-Anne Dobson, spoke of his delight at receiving this important recognition, his third prestigious award in just over a year.

“It’s a real honour to receive this award from McDonald’s along with the recognition of the continuous steps which I am taking to produce beef cattle to the highest possible levels of eating quality,” John said.

John supplies beef cattle to McDonald’s through Linden Foods and earlier this year he was also the recipient of the Prince’s Countryside Fund/Marks & Spencer Farm Resilience Award 2018.

McDonald’s first launched the Outstanding Farmer Awards in 2015 to celebrate progressive farmers throughout the UK and Ireland.