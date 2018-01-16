Jeanette McCauley fondly remembered

Customers at the Halfway House Bar & Restaurant, as well as many in the local community, were sad to learn of the passing of local lady Jeanette McCauley, who worked in the Halfway House for 20 years.

Jeanette, who lived at Halfway Road, Banbridge, passed away on Friday January 5 at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Jeanette leaves loving husband Herbie, daughter Claire, son David, son in law Vincent, grandson Conor and great grandson Ethan, cousin Jill, nephews Shaun and Adam, nieces Lesley and Francesca, brothers in law Norman and David and sisters in law Iris, Lou and Georgina.

Born to Alexander and Lily Wilson on March 14, 1942 in Rathfriland County Down, Jeanette was aged 9 when she went to live with Uncle Sammy McClurg in Banbridge after her mother’s death. After boarding school in Belfast, Jeanette became a nurse in Stewart Memorial House in Bangor, caring for children with disabilities.

In 1965 Jeanette Wilson became Jeanette McCauley and the following year, the young couple moved to Swansea, South Wales. On December 2, 1970, Herbie and Jeanette welcomed a baby girl, Sarah Louise. Sadly, Sarah was to live only 14 short months and passed away on February 9, 1972. In March 1972, daughter Claire was born, followed by son David in December 1976.

1983 saw a return to Banbridge and the start of 20 years in the Halfway House Bar & Restaurant, before retirement allowed Jeanette to travel regularly back to Wales, the Yorkshire Dales and the USA with Herbie, her son David, daughter Claire and close friend Beth.

When she wasn’t travelling, Jeanette could be found at home enjoying Herbie’s famous garden and was always ready to offer visitors a smile, something to eat and drink and a listening ear if they needed one.

The funeral took place from William Bell and Co. Funeral Home, 23 Kenlis Street Banbridge, which was filled to capacity. Jeanette’s son David read the eulogy and the hymns ‘What a friend we have in Jesus’ and ‘All things bright and beautiful’ were sung, before a private committal at the New Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all those who attended the funeral and sent messages of support and condolence, also all the staff of Daisy Hill Hospital for their care and compassion and to the Baptist Church for the use of their hall.

It was Jeanette’s wish that donations should be sent in lieu of flowers to William Bell and Co. for Donard School, Banbridge.